Iconiq Lab Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.0777

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market cap of $299,790.84 and $9.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iconiq Lab Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.02564037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00195285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00040959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00034312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com. The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab.

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconiq Lab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconiq Lab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.