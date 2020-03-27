IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IGMS traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.72. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,212. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 38.62 and a current ratio of 38.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

