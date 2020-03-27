IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

INFO stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $4,630,430.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,194,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,636,218.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,489.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

