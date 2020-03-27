IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 202.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,526 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Seagate Technology by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after acquiring an additional 763,310 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 693.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 546,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 477,226 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 697,939 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,527,000 after acquiring an additional 374,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $17,209,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $299,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,166 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.64.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

