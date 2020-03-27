IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $857,000 Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after buying an additional 143,694 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.07.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

