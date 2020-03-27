IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $962,000 Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,683,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.64. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nike from to in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.79.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.