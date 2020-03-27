IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,447 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

