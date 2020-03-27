IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Standpoint Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

