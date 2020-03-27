IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $142,756,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,537,000 after buying an additional 467,068 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6,998.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 288,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 859,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,292,000 after buying an additional 269,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

