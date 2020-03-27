IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64.

