Insider Buying: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.