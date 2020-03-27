Insider Buying: PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Insider Purchases 185,044 Shares of Stock

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 185,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $806,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PBFX opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. PBF Logistics LP has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $319.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 83.83%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 43.65%. This is a positive change from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBFX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

