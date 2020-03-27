Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 130.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 628.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $465,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,972 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The company has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.65.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.