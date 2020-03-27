Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $639,000 Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,164,000 after buying an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.98. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.26 and a fifty-two week high of $103.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

