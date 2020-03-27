Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $688,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $181.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.84.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.74 and a 200-day moving average of $140.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

