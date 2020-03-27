Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $457,000 in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,315 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,108.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,166,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,501 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

