Investors Buy High Volume of Sierra Wireless Call Options (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,947 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,493% compared to the average volume of 185 call options.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $199.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.85. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,852 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,122.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 943,697 shares during the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

