Investors Purchase High Volume of VAALCO Energy Call Options (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,182 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,125% compared to the average volume of 143 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Shares of EGY opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 71,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.