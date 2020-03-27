Investors Purchase Large Volume of Boeing Call Options (NYSE:BA)

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 334,793 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the average daily volume of 145,562 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $1,460,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $180.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of -150.46, a P/E/G ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.23 and a 200 day moving average of $327.24. Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

