IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0891 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

HFXI opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $22.26.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.