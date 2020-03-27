IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0976 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA IQSI opened at $20.09 on Friday. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.46.

