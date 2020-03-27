IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22.

