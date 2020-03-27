IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:CSML)

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0182 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ CSML opened at $17.78 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

