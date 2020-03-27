IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (CLRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 31st

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1493 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 689.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. IQ Chaikin US Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

