IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QGTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.391 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. IQ Leaders GTAA Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

