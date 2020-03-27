IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

