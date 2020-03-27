Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) CEO Sells $4,240,320.00 in Stock

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,240,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,543,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IRTC opened at $84.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.32. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 109,842 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

