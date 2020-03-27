Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Citigroup

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Irhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $104.25.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.42 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.88% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,240,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,543,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,945,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,119,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,027,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 267,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,086,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,394,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

