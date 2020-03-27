iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

NYSEARCA DVYA opened at $28.63 on Friday. iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $45.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02.

