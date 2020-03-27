iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 25th

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

BATS ICF opened at $91.22 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.23.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

