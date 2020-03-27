iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.9144 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

HDV stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.98. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49.

