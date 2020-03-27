iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (LRGF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 31st

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1454 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $27.00 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91.

