iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Up 1.7% After Dividend Announcement

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $152.06 and last traded at $154.43, 9,564 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 683,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3193 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,736.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,686 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,686,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,938,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

