iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Up 3.4% Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $69.62 and last traded at $71.91, 27,183 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,121,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.9467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

