iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Trading 3.4% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $69.62 and last traded at $71.91, 27,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,121,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9467 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 130,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

