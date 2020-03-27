iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.77. 34,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,391. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $152.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.83 and a 200 day moving average of $137.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.5967 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

