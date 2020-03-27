iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 933,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,517,000 after purchasing an additional 135,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,585,000 after purchasing an additional 169,134 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $179.92 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $145.46 and a one year high of $248.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.5072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

