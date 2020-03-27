ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2468 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a 1 year low of $530.00 and a 1 year high of $689.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30.

