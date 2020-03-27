iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Trading Up 4.9% Following Dividend Announcement

iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)’s stock price shot up 4.9% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $92.28 and last traded at $96.53, 1,110 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 315,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6973 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from iShares US Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 492.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYF)

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.