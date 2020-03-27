Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) a €8.00 Price Target

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.30) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.32 ($15.49).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1-year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

