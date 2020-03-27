JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target to GBX 2,175

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,175 ($28.61) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

SXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Spectris to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,065 ($27.16) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,140 ($28.15) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Spectris to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,648.64 ($34.84).

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,408 ($31.68) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,626.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,638.44. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Analysts expect that Spectris will post 17118.0003617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Heath bought 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26). Also, insider Cathy Turner bought 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, for a total transaction of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,436 shares of company stock worth $9,515,008.

Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

