JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 16.50” Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 16.50 price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABBN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 18.50 target price on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 18 target price on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28.50 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 21.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.