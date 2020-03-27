KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.22% from the stock’s current price.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on KB Home to $40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

NYSE:KBH opened at $18.43 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in KB Home by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

