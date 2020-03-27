Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €40.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEM. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Baader Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($56.40) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €55.60 ($64.66).

NEM opened at €44.68 ($51.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €55.00 and its 200-day moving average is €54.39. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €43.20 ($50.23) and a 52-week high of €69.05 ($80.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

