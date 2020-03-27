Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,397.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,488 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.9% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $258.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,130.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.49 and its 200 day moving average is $270.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.07.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

