Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 16,227 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Savior LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Shares of ADI opened at $92.62 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,586. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

