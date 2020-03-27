Man Group plc Sells 101,138 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,138 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $26,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,694.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $696,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,673 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,918. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

