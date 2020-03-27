Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,171 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $30,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 9,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 640,211 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,669,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,247,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,705,000 after buying an additional 118,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 787.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,801,000 after buying an additional 203,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.54. Murphy USA Inc has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

