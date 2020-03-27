MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.29.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $10.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.25. 26,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,639. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.12 and a 12 month high of $421.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

