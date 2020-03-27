Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Shares in Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of Vir Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000.

Shares of NYSE:VIR opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02).

VIR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

